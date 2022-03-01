Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 163,008 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 163,008 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 906,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 278,037 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 780,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,149. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

