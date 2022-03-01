Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 356,413 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

