Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

