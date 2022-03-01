Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 140.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

