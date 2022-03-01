Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

