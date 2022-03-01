Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $843.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wabash National by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wabash National by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wabash National by 6.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

