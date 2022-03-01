Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.24 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $73.24 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00197462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00351171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00057872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.