Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

