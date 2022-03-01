Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

