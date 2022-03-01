Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

