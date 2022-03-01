Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WVE stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.