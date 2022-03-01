Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $175.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Wayfair stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

