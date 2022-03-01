Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

