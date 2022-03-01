Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,870,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,925,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,033,000 after purchasing an additional 406,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

