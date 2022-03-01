Wedbush Comments on Overstock.com, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,295,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Overstock.com by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,843 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.