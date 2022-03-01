Wedbush Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.14) per share for the year.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

