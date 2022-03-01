Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,888,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,290,000 after buying an additional 168,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,750,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,389,000 after buying an additional 158,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,448,000 after buying an additional 320,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 347,260 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

