Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 686,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

URBN stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.