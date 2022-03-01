Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $21.18 Million Investment in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 860,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,441,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWSC stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

