Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $21.18 Million Investment in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 860,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,177,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,441,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PWSC stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
