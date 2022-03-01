Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 29,013 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,324,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Vanguard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $466.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

