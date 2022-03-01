Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Interface were worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Interface by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Interface by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 103,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Interface by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Interface by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

