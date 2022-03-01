Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. Wendy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.910 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 25,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,098. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

