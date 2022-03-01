Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.