Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000.

NASDAQ WINC opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

