Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ WEYS opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Weyco Group (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
