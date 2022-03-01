Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyco Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

