Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 43,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 38,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

WHITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

