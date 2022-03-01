Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 760,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $584.44 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

