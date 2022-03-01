Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

