William Blair Weighs in on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD opened at $20.36 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

