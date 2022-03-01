Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $184,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

