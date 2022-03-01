Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

