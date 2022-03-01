Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

