Willis Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 116.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,633,000 after buying an additional 350,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 102.1% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $210.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

