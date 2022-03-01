Willis Investment Counsel Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.51. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

