Willis Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.8% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Aflac were worth $32,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

