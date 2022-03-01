Willis Investment Counsel Increases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGA opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

