Woodstock Corp Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,082,499 shares of company stock worth $987,780,216 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.18. The company had a trading volume of 191,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

