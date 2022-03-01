Woodstock Corp Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $146.21. 39,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,848. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

