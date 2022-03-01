Woodstock Corp Purchases 126 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.30. 73,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.03. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

