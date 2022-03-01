Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.10.

WDAY traded up $17.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average is $262.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,744.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

