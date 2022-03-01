Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Shares Gap Up to $229.05

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.05, but opened at $245.85. Workday shares last traded at $247.07, with a volume of 156,290 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Workday alerts:

About Workday (NYSE:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.