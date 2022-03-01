Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Shares Gap Up to $229.05

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.05, but opened at $245.85. Workday shares last traded at $247.07, with a volume of 156,290 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
About Workday (NYSE:WDAY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workday (WDAY)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.