Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.35 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $97,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

