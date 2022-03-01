Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

WK opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. Workiva has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

