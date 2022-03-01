World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of INT opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.08. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

