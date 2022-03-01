WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,320 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.04) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.44) to GBX 1,475 ($19.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,323.67 ($17.76).

WPP opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($14.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company has a market cap of £12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 863 ($11.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.86) per share, for a total transaction of £10,330 ($13,860.19).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

