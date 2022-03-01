WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.
Shares of WW stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.
WW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
