WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

WW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

