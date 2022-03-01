WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. WW International updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.26) EPS.

WW traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 2,715,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. WW International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

