WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.31)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.80 million.WW International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $41.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About WW International (Get Rating)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
