WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.31)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.80 million.WW International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.56. WW International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

