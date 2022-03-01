Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in February

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WYNMY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

