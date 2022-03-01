Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 85.4% in February

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WYNMY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMY)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.