Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
