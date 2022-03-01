Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.67. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 109,225 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $114.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xunlei by 465.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 403,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

