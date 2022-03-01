Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.67. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 109,225 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $114.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.
About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
